Adventure games

Sort games by:       Name       Year       Rating       Runs

7 dní a 7 nocí

7 dní a 7 nocí

Author (year): Pterodon Software (1994)
Players: 1
Rating: 55% (1274x)     Runs: 296625x     Comments: 
Platforms: DOS
8 Eyes

8 Eyes

Author (year): Thinking Rabbit (1988)
Players: 1 or 2 cooperative
Rating: 57% (282x)     Runs: 65144x     Comments: 
Platforms: NES
Adventure

Adventure

Author (year): Atari (1980)
Players: 1
Rating: 73% (1327x)     Runs: 175004x     Comments: 
Platforms: Atari 2600
Adventure in Serenia

Adventure in Serenia

Author (year): On-Line Systems (1980)
Players: 1
Rating: 56% (48x)     Runs: 13955x     Comments: 
Platforms: DOS
Agent USA

Agent USA

Author (year): Tom Snyder Productions (1984)
Players: 1
Rating: 74% (145x)     Runs: 36623x     Comments: 
Platforms: DOS
Alone in the Dark

Alone in the Dark

Author (year): Infogrames (1992)
Players: 1
Rating: 66% (349x)     Runs: 80252x     Comments: 
Platforms: DOS
Battle of Olympus, The

Battle of Olympus, The

Author (year): Infinity (1988)
Players: 1
Rating: 60% (166x)     Runs: 29962x     Comments: 
Platforms: NES, Game Boy
Belegost

Belegost

Author (year): Cybexlab (1989)
Players: 1
Rating: 73% (6x)     Runs: 6317x     Comments: 
Platforms: DOS
Body Harvest

Body Harvest

Author (year): DMA Design (1998)
Players: 1
Rating: 59% (27x)     Runs: 2949x     Comments: 
Platforms: N64
Clue!, The

Clue!, The

Author (year): neo Software (1994)
Players: 1
Rating: 59% (68x)     Runs: 29555x     Comments: 
Platforms: DOS

Text content of RetroGames.cz is available under the Creative Commons 3.0 License. You can copy it freely, but indicate the origin and keep the license.
By using this website, you agree with the storing of cookies in your computer (unless you disable them in your Internet browser settings).

