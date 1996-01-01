Adventure games

|
7 dní a 7 nocí
Author (year):
Pterodon Software (1994)
Players: 1
Rating: 55% (1274x) Runs: 296625x Comments:
Platforms:
DOS
8 Eyes
Author (year):
Thinking Rabbit (1988)
Players: 1 or 2 cooperative
Rating: 57% (282x) Runs: 65144x Comments:
Platforms:
NES
Adventure
Author (year):
Atari (1980)
Players: 1
Rating: 73% (1327x) Runs: 175004x Comments:
Platforms:
Atari 2600
Adventure in Serenia
Author (year):
On-Line Systems (1980)
Players: 1
Rating: 56% (48x) Runs: 13955x Comments:
Platforms:
DOS
Agent USA
Author (year):
Tom Snyder Productions (1984)
Players: 1
Rating: 74% (145x) Runs: 36623x Comments:
Platforms:
DOS
Alone in the Dark
Author (year):
Infogrames (1992)
Players: 1
Rating: 66% (349x) Runs: 80252x Comments:
Platforms:
DOS
Belegost
Author (year):
Cybexlab (1989)
Players: 1
Rating: 73% (6x) Runs: 6317x Comments:
Platforms:
DOS
Body Harvest
Author (year):
DMA Design (1998)
Players: 1
Rating: 59% (27x) Runs: 2949x Comments:
Platforms:
N64
Clue!, The
Author (year):
neo Software (1994)
Players: 1
Rating: 59% (68x) Runs: 29555x Comments:
Platforms:
DOS
